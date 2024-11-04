In a fillip to in-flight and maritime connectivity, the Centre has permitted internet services through Wi-Fi in aircrafts “notwithstanding the minimum height in Indian airspace”.

A Gazette notification issued on Monday clarified that passengers will be able to avail of internet services in aircraft even at an altitude of 3,000 metres.

“Notwithstanding the minimum height in Indian airspace referred to in sub-rule (1), Internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used in the aircraft...They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette,” said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

These rules may be called the Flight and Maritime Connectivity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, it added.

Several international airline companies have been providing such services for a long time. These were kept at bay in India due to security concerns.

With the amended rules, Indian airlines can now provide in-flight connectivity on domestic routes. For this purpose, airlines can tie up with mobile service providers such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio or Vodafone-Idea.

“As domestic airlines introduce in-flight Wi-Fi, this move marks a significant step towards meeting evolving passenger expectations. However, affordability will be crucial to its success in the domestic market. Offering quality connection at competitive prices will determine how widely-adopted and impactful this service becomes, as cost-sensitive travellers increasingly expect connectivity without a steep price tag,” Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director at Crisil, told businessline.

Airlines that strike the right balance here can enhance customer experience while differentiating themselves in a highly-competitive space, he added.