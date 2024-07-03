The Government has re-constituted 8 Cabinet Committees with Prime Minister heading six of them. Out of remaining two, one will be headed by the Home Minister and other by the Defence Minister.

The most powerful Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, responsible for appointment of bureaucrats, will be headed by the Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah will be only member of the Committee. Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), responsible for taking key economic decisions, will be a 10-member committee.

Apart from Defence, Home, Finance, Surface Transport and Agriculture Ministers, four other Ministers – Commerce & Industry, Education, Heavy Industries and Panchayati Raj – are part of the Committee.

Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which recommends calling of the Parliamentary Sessions will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and has 9 other Ministers mainly Home, Finance and Health beside others. Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs will be the largest among all committees with 14 members including PM as Chairman.

‘Security’ panel

Cabinet Committee on Security will be an all-BJP-ministers-as-members committee with PM as Chairperson and Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs Ministers as Members. Two other Committees — one on investment and growth and the second on skill, employment and livelihood - will be headed by Prime Minister and will have 13 and 12 members respectively.