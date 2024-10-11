Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India was a market of 50 crore people as rest of the population of 80 crore were busy in earning their daily bread and butter and had no purchasing power. But, the Modi government sorted this out by giving free food grains to 80 crore people and now India is a market of 130 crore.

Shah said this in his address at the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry while referring to the Modi government’s various welfare schemes for the upliftment of marginalised sections of the society in the last ten years of power at the centre.

He mentioned that five crore people have been given free housing, 12 crore toilets have been constructed, 11 crore people have been given free electricity connections and 15 crore people potable water.

Besides, he also gave other instances of all-round development which took place under Modi’s tenure and stated that India will become a fully developed nation when the country celebrates the centenary of its independence in 2047.

Since assuming power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced reforms in different sectors which has resulted, among others, in infrastructure upgradation, improved connectivity, digital economy, expansion of railway networks, setting up of manufacturing units for semi-conductors, and electric vehicles, Shah said at the session on ‘Developed India @2047: Marching Towards the Peak of Progress’.

“We have brought reforms and economic development to the country. During this period, not a single corruption charge has been levelled against our government. This was acknowledged even by the opposition,” the Minister stated.

The Home Minister said that PHD Chamber is a bridge between the industry and the government. In the coming times, it has to implement the policies, plans and vision of the government and convey the problems of the industry to the government, the Minister observed.