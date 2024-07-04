The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Thursday said that it has developed guidelines for funding of testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support for the development of standards and regulatory frameworks under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The scheme will support identification of gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the value chain of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. The scheme will support creation of new testing facilities and upgradation of existing testing facilities to ensure safe and secure operations, the Ministry added.

The scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of ₹200 crore till FY26. The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will be the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA).

The scheme encompasses developing robust quality and performance testing facilities to ensure quality, sustainability, and safety in GH2 production and trade.

The government aims to ensure the safe and secure operation of equipment and instruments used in the Green Hydrogen value chain.

The NISE will issue the Call for Proposals (CfP) to set up the testing infrastructure under the scheme through a transparent process. The MNRE will issue administrative sanctions for the projects under the scheme based on the recommendations of Project Appraisal Committee (PAC).

The NISE will monitor, facilitate and share the knowledge gathered under the projects through project completion reports, monitoring reports, workshops, and publications to disseminate findings, best practices, and lessons learnt.

The scheme aims to leverage existing testing resources and infrastructure with different agencies. It will fund capital expenditures required for establishing new testing infrastructure and upgrading existing testing facilities.

Financial support for the establishment of testing infrastructure will be evaluated and granted on a case-to-case basis, taking into consideration the specific requirements and merits.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore up to FY30. It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and inspire the global clean energy transition.

The mission will lead to significant decarbonization of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.

