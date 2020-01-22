Govt approves pact with foreign countries for seafarers’ competency certificate

The government on Wednesday said it has approved a model pact with foreign countries for recognition of seafarers’ competency certificates.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

This will pave the way for mutual recognition of maritime education and training of seafarers by the countries involved.

“The Cabinet has approved a model MoU with foreign countries for unilateral/bilateral recognition of Certificates of Competency of seafarers,” a government official said.