Govt clears 100% FDI in DTH sector; licenses to be issued for 20 years

The Union Cabinet has approved changes in Information & Broadcasting (I&B) guidelines to bring it in sync with the existing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy that allows 100 per cent FDI in the direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting services sector.

Moreover, DTH licenses will now be issued for 20 years with renewal every ten years. The licence fee will be similar to that in the telecom sector, said Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar addressing a media briefing following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The Commerce & Industry Ministry had provided for 100 per cent FDI in DTH, Javadekar said. “But, till now, because of I&B guidelines, FDI was restricted to 49 per cent in the sector. After today’s decision, 100 per cent FDI can flow into the sector,” Javadekar said.

The cap of 49 per cent FDI in the existing DTH guidelines will be aligned with the extant Government (DPIIT's) policy on FDl as amended from time to time, according to an official release. “The decision will come into effect as per revised DTH guidelines are issued by the Ministry of I&B,” it said.

The decision (to change the I&B guidelines) was taken after discussions with TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) on removing existing anomalies and will bring about a level playing field, the Minister added.

“The proposed reduction is intended to align the license fee regime applicable to the telecom sector and will be prospectively applied. The difference may also enable DTH service providers to invest for more coverage leading to increased operations and higher growth and thereby enhanced and regular payment of license fee by them,”

The registration fee for platform services is likely to bring a revenue of approximately ₹12 lakhs, and the DTH operators’ sharing of infrastructuremay bring in more efficient use of scarce satellite resources and reduce the costs borne by the consumers, the release said. Adoption of the extant FDI policy will bring in more foreign investment into the country.

License fee revision

License fee has been revised from 10 per cent of GR (gross revenue) to 8 per cent of AGR (adjusted gross revenue), the release said. AGR will be calculated by deduction of GST from GR. The license fee will be collected every quarter instead of the present annual basis. “DTH operators shall be permitted to operate to a maximum of 5 per cent of its total channel carrying capacity as permitted platform channels. A one-time non-refundable registration fee of ₹10,000 per PS channel shall be charged from a DTH operator,” the release said.