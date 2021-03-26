Govt comes up with four-point plan to help exporters deal with Suez Canal blockage

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Commerce Department has come up with a four-point plan to help exporters deal with the problems caused by Suez Canal blockage through a four-point plan that includes prioritising cargo, keeping freight rates in check and exploring the option of re-routing ships.
The plan was made in a meeting comprising senior officials from the Commerce Ministry (Logistics Division), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Container Shipping Lines Association (CSLA) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), per an official release of the Commerce & Industry Ministry.
“FIEO, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will jointly identify cargo, particularly perishable cargo, for priority movement and work with the shipping lines for the same,” the release said.
A giant container ship is stuck across Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking passageway for other ships. The Suez Canal caters to an estimated 12 per cent of cargo that moves through waterways.
The CSLA has assured that the freight rates, as per existing contracts, will be honoured and a request has been made to the shipping lines to maintain stability in freight rates during the period of this crisis. It was noted that the situation is temporary and is unlikely to have a long-lasting impact, it added.
Exporters and officials fear that there may be some bunching taking place once the blockage is over, especially at JNPT, Mundra and Hazira’s ports. “Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways assured that it will issue an advisory to these ports so as to gear up arrangements and ensure efficient handling during the forthcoming busy period,” the release said.
At the meeting, the SCLA advised shipping lines to explore the option of re-routing ships via the Cape of Good Hope and were informed that such re-routing usually takes 15 additional days’ time.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
A frequent visitor goes off the beaten track and revels in the syncretic life of Goans
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...