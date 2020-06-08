Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
The government on Monday extended the last date of bidding for the 11 oil and gas blocks on offer in the fifth exploration bid round to June 30 in view of the lockdown.
The fifth bid round under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) opened in January and was to initially close on March 18. However, the bid date was first extended to April 16 and then to June 10.
So far, the government has awarded 94 blocks in four OALP bid rounds in the last two-and-a-half years. The 94 blocks cover an exploratory area of about 1,36,800 sq km over 16 Indian sedimentary basins.
In the latest bid round, about 19,800 sq km of area is on offer for bidding, according to the Directorate-General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).
Under OALP, companies are allowed to carve out areas in which they want to explore oil and gas. Companies can put in an expression of interest (EoI) for any area throughout the year but such interests are accumulated thrice in a year. The areas sought are then put on auction.
The fifth cycle of submitting EoIs closed on November 30, 2019. This was followed by the sixth cycle that began on December 1, 2019, and was to last till March 31, 2020. It was to be followed by the seventh cycle from April 1, 2020, until July 31, 2020.
DGH has merged the sixth and seventh cycle of EoIs.
The EoI cycle for Round VI (ended March 31, 2020) and Round VII (ending July 31, 2020) stand merged, DGH said, adding the EoIs received between December 1 and July 31 will be clubbed and put on offer as a combined bid round.
The last bid round, OALP-IV, saw just eight bids coming in for seven blocks on offer. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) walked away with all the seven oil and gas blocks on offer.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Ability to pivot, temper expectations on fund raising and focus on the burn rate are key to sustain a business ...
XR Labs’ AR/VR products help firms in training, sales and marketing, and field support
DocsApp, an online doctor consultation platform, has merged with MediBuddy’s digital consumer health business, ...
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Demand for base metals expected to contract by about 10 per cent this year: Gopal Agrawal, Senior ...
The ordinance passed by the Centre paves the way for the free flow of farm produce and thereby empowers ...
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up marginally last week as the price of ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...