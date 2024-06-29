The government has increased the Risk and Hardship Allowance of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the rate of 40 per cent of their basic salary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“I want to give you good news. For a long time, there was a demand for increasing the Risk and Hardship Allowance for NDRF personnel. Just yesterday, GoI (government of India) approved it, and the Risk and Hardship Allowance will be given to you at the rate of 40 per cent. This is a matter of joy for all these 16,000 NDRF rescue personnel,” said the Union Home Minister at the Flag-in ceremony of the NDRF’s Mountaineering Expedition Vijay.

Now, the NDRF has been brought on par with other Central Armed Police Force personnel, who also receive risk and hardship allowances.

Amit Shah also said that a road map is being prepared for the participation of the central armed police forces like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and CISF in national and international sports events. “We have also decided that a team of our CAPF will participate in the international competition in all the national and international outdoor and indoor games. The road map has been prepared and in a short time we will take it forward,” he pointed out.

Union Minister Amit Shah also praised the NDRF and said that the entire country and the world depend on it during disasters.

“Today, not only in India but in the entire world, whenever a disaster strikes anywhere, people look towards the NDRF. No matter how adverse the situation is, if a soldier in NDRF uniform is standing there, the morale of the people trapped in the disaster increases manifold,” said the Union Home Minister.

He also congratulated the force for its successful ‘Parvatarohan’ campaign, and said this kind of exercise not only strengthens individuals and groups but also inspires others. “It gives us a habit to achieve the goal and win,” he observed.