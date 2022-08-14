Govt issues 75th Independence Anniversary Medal for armed forces

New Delhi, August 14: To commemorate the historic occasion, the government has instituted the 75th Independence Anniversary Medal for all armed forces personnel.

The medal, made of cupro-nickel alloy, shall be awarded to personnel of the tri-services -- Army, Airforce, and Navy-- and others, including central armed police forces like BSF and CRPF, from August 15, 2022, said a notification issued on Friday after President of India gave his nod. The medal will emboss on its obverse the State Emblem with its motto 75th Anniversary of Independence Medal 1947-2022, written in Hindi as well.

The order issued by the President's office lays down how the armed forces personnel must wear it. "The medal shall be worn suspended from the left breast by a silk riband of steel grey colour background of 10 mm each on either side, strips of National Flag, ie saffron, white and green in width of 4 mm each in the centre," outlined the notification. The approximate cost of ₹96 per medal will be borne by the state.

To record historic milestones as a mark of respect for the struggle against British imperialism, the government instituted a medal to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Independence - August 15, 1997, too, taking the tradition forward. King George VI approved the first Indian Independence Medal through a Royal Warrant on July 21, 1948. Not just Indian armed forces personnel but British soldiers who were at the time of Independence on August 15, 1947, were also eligible to wear it.