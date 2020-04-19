Govt make a U-turn, stops sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such companies to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.
The order said the following clause -- “E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions” -- is excluded from the guidelines.
The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.
However, the reason for reversing the order is not known immediately.
