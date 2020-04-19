Policy

Govt make a U-turn, stops sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 19, 2020 Published on April 19, 2020

However, the reason for reversing the order is not known immediately.

The previous order had said such items were allowed for sale through e-commerce platforms from April 20.

The government on Sunday prohibited the sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms during the ongoing lockdown, four days after allowing such companies to sale mobile phones, refrigerators and ready-made garments.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding the non-essential items from sale by the e-commerce companies from the consolidated revised guidelines, which listed the exemption given to the services and people from the purview of the lockdown.

The order said the following clause -- “E-commerce companies. Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions” -- is excluded from the guidelines.

