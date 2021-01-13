Govt may step in if WhatsApp violates data privacy of users

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After scrutinising the changes in WhatsApp’s privacy policy, the government will decide whether intermediary guidelines need to be strengthened to safeguard the privacy of social media users.
Government officials told BusinessLine that they would communicate if the encrypted messaging platform compromises on security and privacy of its users. “We are examining the situation... we can’t say anything right now, as we are yet to get the details,” an official said.
The official said the government can change the intermediary guidelines if deemed necessary, as framing the guidelines is in the final stages.
According to senior officials in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the concern arose because the earlier social media platform Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, too, had maintained that it cannot encrypt any of the WhatsApp messages. But its updated policy said, “WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our services, including when you install, access, or use our services.” This has spawned debates.
The new terms of service and privacy policy will come into effect on February 8 and, according to reports, users have to either accept the changes in WhatsApp’s ToS and privacy policy or their accounts will be deleted.
Industry veterans are also questioning the timing of these changes, especially as they come after the launch of the WhatsApp Pay, in which users have to share the banking details that are linked to PAN and Aadhaar. However, over the last few days, the company has been coming out with clarifications that users’ privacy will be protected and not compromised.
“We don’t keep logs of who is messaging or calling. While traditionally mobile carriers and operators store this information, we believe that keeping these records for two billion users would be both a privacy and security risk,” the company said.
On sharing contacts with Facebook, it said, “When you give us permission, we access only the phone numbers from your address book to make messaging fast and reliable; we don’t share your contacts lists with the other apps Facebook offers.” It has also clarified that some changes would be made in the ‘business accounts’ of the users, but not to individual or family groups.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...