Govt orders blocking of 16 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

Continuing with its crackdown on fake news, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry issued directions for blocking sixteen YouTube-based news channels and one Facebook account. This was done through two separate orders using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

These include six Pakistan-based and ten India-based YouTube news channels, having a cumulative viewership of over 68 crore.

“It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order. None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the Ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021,” the official statement added.

The content published by some of the India-based YouTube channels “referred to a community as terrorists, and incited hatred among the members of various religious communities.” The Ministry said such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony.

In addition, multiple India- based YouTube channels werepublishing unverified news and videos, such as false claims related to the announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to Covid-19, among others.

Meanwhile, the YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to “post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in the light of situation in Ukraine, etc.,” it added.

Last week, the Ministry had also advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines.

“Government of India remains committed to ensure a safe and secure information environment in India across print, television and online media,” the official statement added.