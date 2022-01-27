Govt planning to delicense setting up standalone energy storage systems

New Delhi, Jan 27 Energy storage systems (ESS), an application crucial for producing cheap renewable energy (RE), will be an integral part of the Electricity Act and the government is planning to delicense the setting up of such standalone facilities, Power and New & renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said on Thursday. In a meeting today with Principal Secretaries and CMDs of RE rich states, Singh emphasised on the need to establish storage systems on a wide scale in the country. The States are Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh . “Singh stressed on the need to establish storage systems on a wide scale in the country. He informed that ESS shall be an integral part of the power system under the Electricity Act and that setting up of standalone ESS may be made as a delicensed activity,” the Power Ministry said in a statement.

Meeting with RE developers

On Tuesday, Singh met RE developers, industry and various government representatives to discuss the elements of the draft policy on ESS to promote the creation of ESS on a large scale across India. The policy aims to create a technology-agnostic storage system across the value chain of the power sector — at generation, transmission and distribution.

Policy highlights

Highlighting elements of the proposed policy, the Minister stated that storage will be a part of the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO). The quantum of ESS included with Round-The-Clock (RTC) RE will be counted as RPO for storage. Besides, curtailment of RE will be penalised under the provisions of the Act. The policy proposes that an ESS developer shall be granted Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connectivity under General Network Access (GNA) allowing them to sell or purchase power from any part of the country. Also RE certificates (RECs) may be issued to ESS. “Discoms and obligated entities can set up their own storage or procure storage capacity or lease storage space from public or private ESS developers. Any sale of electricity from storage or sale or lease of storage space may be through open competitive bidding or power exchange or through tariff fixed u/s 62,” Power Ministry said. The policy also proposes that transmission cost for RE shall be waived both at the time of charging the storage as well as at the time of selling the stored RE.

Why ESS is important

The volume and quality of output of RE sources such as wind and solar depends on external factors like intensity as well as the duration of sunshine or wind. This means that the value and timing of these non-fuel resources cannot be controlled. It also means that RE sources cannot consistently produce energy at all hours of the day, which is called intermittency. The Power Minister pointed out that ESS will facilitate peak shifting, peak shaving, ramp up or down, and frequency control in the system and enhance the utilisation of transmission systems. ESS is considered essential for a smooth energy transition from coal-based to renewable sources and to a cleaner environment. ESS can improve operating capabilities of the grid, lower power purchase cost and ensure high reliability by maintaining unscheduled interchange. It will also aid in deferring or even reducing infrastructure investments in new projects. Besides, enabling optimum utilisation of power by meeting demand anywhere, anytime across the country. Another crucial role that ESS will play is in meeting India’s ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG)/ CO2 emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030, which will be through significantly reducing the consumption of coal and auto fuels. To achieve this, at the recent COP-26 summit in Glasgow, India upped its target of generating power from non-fossil fuel-based sources to 500 GW by 2030. About 50 per cent of the country’s energy consumption by 2030 is expected to come from RE sources. Nearly 450 GW of the target 500 GW will come from RE sources and ESS will help in maximising the utilisation of renewable energy. India is also aiming to have net zero emissions by 2070.