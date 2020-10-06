Policy

Govt removes export curbs on N-95 masks

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

A representative image

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on N-95 masks, to promote outbound shipments of the product.

“The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from restricted to free category, making all types of masks freely exportable,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In August, a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units was fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licences to eligible applicants.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
medical and surgical equipment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.