Policy

Govt removes restrictions on export of 12 pharma items

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

DGFT allows export of APIs, formulations including vitamins, antibiotics after producers say they have surplus stocks

The Centre has allowed export of a dozen active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), including antibiotics, vitamins and hormones as well as their formulations, that were placed under restriction early last month to avoid a domestic shortage due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

A notification, amending the one issued on March 3, was put up by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) late Monday night specifying that export of the 12 identified APIs was now free.

These APIs include Tinidazole, Metronidazole, Acyclovir, Vitamin B1, B6, B12, Progesterone, Chloramphenicol, Erythromycin salts, Neomycin, Clindamycin salts and Ornidazole.

“The notification....is amended to the extent that the above-mentioned APIs and formulations made from these are made free for export with immediate effect,” noted the amended notification issued by the DGFT on April 6.

Although US President Donald Trump has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow export of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug being increasingly used to treat Covid-19 in many countries, the government is yet to take a call on this matter.

Following the restriction imposed on exports of several antibiotics, vitamins and hormonal medicines on March 3, a number of drug companies, including pharmaceutical body Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, had sought the removal of the prohibition on the ground that domestic companies had surplus stocks for export.

Published on April 07, 2020
export and import
pharmaceutical
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fighting Covid-19: NPPA highlights DGFT notification banning Hydroxychloroquine export