Govt to ban plastic waste imports from August: Javadekar

The government has banned import of plastic waste from August 2019, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Rajya Sabha on Monday while listing out steps taken to curb pollution.

Replying to a query during Question Hour, the minister informed that about 20,000 tonnes of plastic wastes get generated every day in the country and out of that only 13,000-14000 tonnes are collected.

“We have taken a decision to ban imports of plastic waste from August 2019,” Javadekar said.

The minister highlighted various steps taken by the government to protect environment and control air pollution.