Household financial savings moderate for the second consecutive quarter: RBI

The preliminary estimate of household financial savings is placed at 8.2 per cent of GDP in Q3 (October-December):2020-21, exhibiting a sequential moderation for the second consecutive quarter after having spiked in the pandemic-hit first quarter of 2020-21, as per RBI data.

The moderation was driven by a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities, according to RBI’s statement on ‘Preliminary Estimates of Household Financial Savings for Q3: 2020-21 and Household Debt-GDP Ratio at end-December 2020’.

The household financial savings were placed at 10.4 per cent of GDP in Q2 (July-September) and 21 per cent of GDP in Q1 (April-June):2020-21.

Household financial assets, comprising total deposits, life insurance funds, provident and pension funds (including PPF), currency, investments and small savings (excluding PPF), were at 12.7 per cent of GDP, down from 15.8 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The ratio of household (bank) deposits to GDP declined to 3 per cent in Q3:2020-21 from 7.7 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Despite higher borrowings from banks and housing finance companies, the flow in household financial liabilities was marginally lower in Q3: 2020-21 at 4.6 per cent of GDP (5.4 per cent of GDP in Q2:FY2020-21) following a marked decline in borrowings from non-banking financial companies.

Household debt to GDP ratio, which is based on select financial instruments, has been increasing steadily since end-March 2019. It rose sharply to 37.9 per cent at end-December 2020 from 37.1 per cent at end-September 2020.

Low returns

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, emphasised that households are moving away from deposits for sure due to the low returns.

“Small savings (claims on government), provident and pension funds have become more popular while cash has increased its share over time being a reliable form of savings. The capital market did get some traction albeit marginal again.

“While the overall picture may look positive, a consequence of the low interest rate regime has been the movement of funds away from banks which offer the lowest returns to the deposit holder.

“A signal here is that it is important to increase financial savings in the economy from two points of view. The first is to provide funds for investments. The other is to ensure that the rather large class of fixed income earners get an income which can be spent,” opined Sabnavis.

He observed that this becomes an issue because for a fixed income earner, what matters more is the cumulative inflation rather than inflation in a single year as the corpus of savings does not increase and spending becomes a function of the return on the same.