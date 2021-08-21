Hyderabad-based NIAB designated as facility for clearing Covid vaccine batches

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Animal Biotechology (NIAB), an autonomous institution under the Department of Biotechnology, has been notified as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for the purpose of testing Covid-19 vaccines, an official statement said on Saturday.
Each batch of vaccines produced by vaccine manufacturing firms need to be tested and certified by a CDL before they are released for vaccination. Incidentally, NIAB is the second DBT institution to be designated as a CDL after the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, which has working as a CDL since June 28.
The Health Ministry in a notification issued on August 17 declared NIAB as a CDL, the statement said.
The two facilities – NCCS and NIAB -- are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month. Considering that the facilities are located in proximity to the vaccine manufacturing hubs of the nation, logistics for vaccine manufacturing and supply are expected to ease up, it said.
Upgraded with the financial support from PM-CARES funds, these institutions would further strengthen the vaccine supply chain and boost the massive vaccination drive in India, the statement said.
