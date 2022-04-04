I&B Ministry launches ‘Broadcast Seva Portal’

The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday launched the Broadcast Seva Portal as part of its efforts for the “Ease of Doing Business” initiatives. The portal would enable speedy filing and processing of applications for licenses, permissions and registrations required by industry players.

Unveiling the portal, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said that the government has been leveraging technology to bring in transparency and accountability by bringing in a more responsive ecosystem. He added that the portal would reduce the human interface and is a major step towards ease of doing business for the broadcast industry.

“This portal will provide its services under the wider umbrella of Digital India in line with the ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ mantra of the government. It will provides end-to-end solutions and benefit more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 teleport operators, 1,700 multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), 380 Private FM Channels and others,” he added.

He added that the test run of the portal recived positive feedback from the stakeholders. “ Soon the portal will be linked to National Single Window System,” Thakur added.

Applicants can track the progress of their application and all the information will be available on a single dashboard. The portal’s services and features include end–to–end processing, integration with payment system, integration with e–office and stakeholder Ministries, analytics, reporting and management information system, integrated helpdesk, application forms and status tracking, downloading letters/orders from the portal itself and SMS/e–mail alerts to stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of I&B said that the new portal has several improvements over the previous version and had incorporated stakeholders’ suggestions over a trial period of one month.