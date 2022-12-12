The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday said that it had issued directions to block the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of the Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.

This, it said, was done by utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules 2021.

The platform recently released a web-series titled “Sevak: The Confessions”. The Ministry said this “was found to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country.”

“It was suspected that the web-series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus. First episode of the series was released on 26.11.2022, the anniversary of the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008,” the statement added.

Elaborating on the anti-India content , the Ministry said the web series portrayed “distorted version of sensitive historical events pertaining to India.” It added that the web series was aimed at “sowing hatred and division among Indian communities.”

