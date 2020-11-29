IBBI Chief Sahoo hints at development of ‘resolvability index’ for companies

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
India may in the coming days legally stipulate a minimum threshold of “resolvability” to prevent closure of viable companies and facilitate increased flow of credit to the companies, said insolvency regulator IBBI Chairman MS Sahoo.
Writing in the IBBI’s latest quarterly newsletter for July-September 2020, Sahoo also said that an index should soon be developed to measure the “resolvability” of a company.
Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ( CIRP) rescues a company through a resolution plan, one often uses the term resolvable in place of ‘rescuable’. The term “resolvability” gained momentum amidst global financial crisis of 2008 in the context of the resolution of large financial firms, who are, in many countries, required to have institutional ability to resolve stress.
Simply put, “resolvability” reflects the readiness of companies to implement rescue strategies.
Sahoo highlighted that a “resolvable” company would enjoy competitive advantage as compared to other companies in terms of better access to capital, which may even avoid the need for resolution. Every company should vie for higher resolvability index and the market should prefer to deal with a company which has higher index of resolvability, as it addresses “what if” situations, according to Sahoo.
A company should keep itself “resolvable” all the time and having a “living will” on the shelf to guide its resolution should the need arise, he said.
Sahoo said that the key purpose of keeping a company resolvable is to increase competition among resolution applicants that increases the likelihood of resolution in case of need. The likelihood is more if the company has value, and such value is free from encumbrances, is visible to a discerning eye, and easily realisable by any resolution applicant. It is less if value resides in informal, off-the record arrangements; personal relationships of promoters; disputed titles, complicated structures, and contingent contracts; or avoidance transactions.
Similarly, an early commencement of CIRP and its quick closure improves the possibility of resolution. If initiation is resisted and/or the process is protracted, for reasons other than merit, the value diminishes making resolution difficult.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...