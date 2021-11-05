Policy

IMF welcomes India’s vision on renewables, net zero target

Press Trust of India Washington | Updated on November 05, 2021

The IMF has welcomed India’s announcement at the COP26 summit on new targets to increase reliance on renewables and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy, including to adopt a net zero target by 2070.

Gerry Rice, Director, Communication Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said India’s actions may help catalyse other emerging economies as well in addressing the climate change challenges.

“We welcome India’s announcement at the COP26 of new targets to increase reliance on renewables and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy, including to adopt a net zero target by 2070,” Rice told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

“As you know, India is currently one of the world’s largest emitters, still heavily reliant on coal for electricity generation. India’s significant investment in renewables and climate change adaptation policies suggest it is well positioned to take further steps to reach this new target,” Rice said responding to a question.

“We are heartened by India’s focus on achieving progress in the current decade given the urgent need for global mitigation action. And as with other countries, it will be important to follow through with specific actions to contain emissions over the current decade,” he added.

At the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made significant announcements, including the bold pledge of India becoming net zero by 2070.

Modi also raised India’s Nationally Determined Contributions of achieving 450 GW non-fossil energy capacity to 500 giga watt by 2030.

