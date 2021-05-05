Income Tax department notifies exemption for four Canadian Funds

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Income Tax Department has notified exemptions to four pension and long-term funds from Canada for investment in India. It will be applicable on investment made on or before March 31, 2024.
These funds include Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CDPQ Fixed Income XI Inc, e Ivanhoe Logistics India Inc and e CDPQ Infrastructures Asia III Inc. India is looking for long term investment especially in the infrastructure sector. Officials feel detailed and timely notification about exemptions will help the funds to take prompt decision about investment in India.
Exemption is subject to certain conditions. The fund will be required to file return of income, for all the relevant previous years falling within the period beginning from the date in which the said investment has been made and ending on the date on which such investment is liquidated.
The fund will intimate the details in respect of each investment made by it in India during the quarter within one month from the end of the quarter. It will be required to maintain a segmented account of income and expenditure in respect of such investment which qualifies for exemption under the Income Tax Act.
All the funds are continued to be regulated under the Canadian law. The fund will be responsible for administering or investing the assets for meeting the statutory obligations and defined contributions of one or more funds or plans established for providing retirement, social security, employment, disability, death benefits or any similar compensation to the participants or beneficiaries of such funds or plans.
Not more than ten per cent of the total value of the assets administered or invested by the fund are allowed for the purpose other than the purpose of investment. The earnings and assets of the assessee should be used only for meeting statutory obligations. It will not have any loans or borrowings, directly or indirectly, for the purposes of making investment in India. The fund will not participate in the day-to-day operations of investee.
However, the monitoring mechanism to protect the investment with the investee including the right to appoint directors or executive director will not be considered as participation in the day-to-day operations of the investee.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...