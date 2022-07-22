India and Bangladesh clinch agreement to curb trans-border crimes

At the Director-General level border co-ordination conference between India and Bangladesh, the two sides have agreed for time and place-specific joint operations and patrolling to curb trans-border crimes and strengthen "mutual trust and harmony" among the forces.

After the conclusion of the five-day conference held in Dhaka after two years, DGs of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh and Border Guards Bangladesh DG Major General Shakil Ahmed "agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real-time information and active anti-smuggling efforts".

In a statement issued on the Joint Record of Discussions signed by the two DGs, the BSF said both sides highlighted the importance of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing contraband smuggling, such as narcotics (especially YABA tablets), firearms, fake Indian rupee notes, and gold.

BSF sources stated that the need for an agreement on the timing and place of coordinated action along the IB was important and backed by an analysis of crime pattern carried out to make the border management more effective. "Both sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault/border crime by intensifying public awareness program, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programs in vulnerable areas, educating border population about the sanctity of IB and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB," stressed the BSF.

The good relations between the two countries is reflected in a better coordination among the forces guarding the border. On trans-border insurgents groups and suspected camps, the duo, according to the BSF, "agreed to show zero tolerance towards any such groups/activities and take concurrent action in respective border based on real-time information".

New Delhi and Dhaka also decided to constructively engage their respective higher authorities for completing pending developmental work within 150 yards of IB. As per the agreement, either of them have to seek nod of the other side before initiating construction or development or defence-related work within 150 yards of the border. "Both sides agreed to work out a modality of the nodal officer-level engagements within the soonest possible time- a frame based on the guidelines of respective higher authorities, so that the pending developmental works can move forward," stated the BSF..