‘India, Arab countries can partner to develop oil, gas reserves’

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
India and the Arab countries, in the Gulf and West Asia, can explore the forging of partnerships and investments to develop the oil and gas reserves of the country, a top Ministry of External Affairs official has said.
"Developing the significant fields in Kutch district, Cauvery basin, Mahanadi basin, Hugli basin and offshore locations in Bay of Bengal will broaden hydrocarbon production and provide win-win solutions longer into the future," MEA Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sanjay Bhattacharyya said delivering his keynote address at LEADS 2020 seminar on 'Gulf and West Asia, reimagining business beyond oil' on Wednesday.
The Secretary said the movement towards alternate energy sources was leading to a new partnership in renewables which was evident in the shaping of the International Solar Alliance. "We are happy that a number of countries in the region are associated with the International Solar Alliance. Collaboration in solar and other renewables, where efficient technologies are being developed, will give a more rounded context to energy security for both sides in the long run," he said.
Bhattacharyya also stressed on the importance of bilateral cooperation with the region, particularly in the Gulf, in the area of human resources.
Indians were the largest expat community in the region, with 9 million workers and professionals (30 per cent of all expat workforce), who also remitted $48 billion to India, which helped domestic development, he pointed out.
There was scope for much greater cooperation with the introduction of new technologies, he said. "Mobility agreements of the future can focus on the integration of our official migration platforms, such that there is a better flow of information between the foreign employer and the potential worker or professional. This will facilitate selection of better and more skilled candidates on the one hand and improved job security on the other," he said.
The Secretary also talked about the possibility of two-way investments increasing significantly, with sovereign wealth funds and portfolio investments from the Gulf region and Indian corporate investments playing a leading role. "Similarly, diversification of the trade basket beyond hydrocarbons, to include engineering goods, gems and jewellery, precious metals, food products, textiles and chemicals in our exports and new products in our imports can give impetus to our trade relations," he said.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Given the rising awareness about health, the firm has good scope for volume and value growth in the years to ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...