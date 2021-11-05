India can guide the world in dealing with climate change: Environment Minister

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed India in a position where it can guide the world in dealing with the crisis of climate change, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said here on Friday.
Yadav, who is in Glasgow for the 26th international climate conference COP 26, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed India in a position where the country has come to guide the world in dealing with the crisis of climate change,” Yadav said.
“While at the Paris Climate Conference, the Prime Minister had urged the world to increase forest area, decrease carbon emission and encourage alternative sources of energy, at the ongoing COP26, he took the pledge of Panchamrit or five-nectar elements in India’s fight against climate change,” Yadav shared in his blog ‘COP 26 Diary’.
“The Panchamrit commitment seeks to raise India’s non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, ensure that 50 per cent of the country’s energy requirements would be met by renewable energy sources by the same year, reduce the total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes, decrease the carbon intensity of the economy to less than 45 per cent and finally, achieve net zero emissions by 2070,” he said.
The environment minister attended a side-event organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Thursday and reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision. He said he emphasised the fact that “we must return to the Sun to save the Earth. As the world progresses to achieve newer heights economically and socially, solar energy will power the transition.”
Earlier at Glasgow, the ISA, India Presidency of the ISA, and the UK COP Presidency unveiled plans for the first international network of global interconnected solar power grids, known as the “Green Grids Initiative”. “At the side event, I stated that sustainable development and climate change mitigation is at the heart of the Green Grids Initiative and that the scale of the project could very well make it the next biggest modern engineering marvel,” he said.
The project aims to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy such as coal by enabling and popularising the use of affordable solar power from other countries. The announcement was accompanied by the “One Sun” declaration, which has been endorsed by 83 ISA member countries.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...