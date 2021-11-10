India exhorts companies worldwide to join low-carbon transition initiative

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
At the COP26 global climate conference currently underway here, the Union Minister for Environment, forests and climate change, Mr Bhupender Yadavon Tuesdsay exhorted companies from hard-to-abate industries such as aluminium, cement, petrochemicals, fertilisers, bricks and heavy-duty transportation to join LeadIT, which is a global, voluntary initiative for promoting low-carbon transition.
Delivering the opening remarks at the LeadIT Summit, 2021, Yadav noted that the industry sectors contribute about 30 per cent of total carbon dioxide emissions; as such, efforts to drive low carbon pathways are critical for achieving the Paris Agreement goals.
The Minister pointed to the ‘critical gaps’ in the global low carbon industry transition, which include technology development and transfer, ensuring the adequate flow of finance at scale and speed, capacity constraints, and policies to facilitate industry transition. He stressed that any low carbon production in heavy industry requires intervention both at the level of alternative feedstocks as well as efforts to reduce process-related emissions.
“Developed countries should also provide lead markets for products of green technologies and drive down costs so that these can be deployed in developing economies also, at scale,’’ Yadav said.
The meeting was co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment of Sweden, Mr Per Bolund, who welcomed the new members in the LeadIT Group and added that industries play an important role in achievement of the net zero target, leading up to achievement of the Paris Agreement goal, and creation of new and green opportunities.
Bolund also underlined on the importance of cooperation between countries and investments for transformation to a fossil free future, and on the need to find more friends including private sector and civil societies. He added that public private partnership and creation of demand help in radical emission reductions and creation of green jobs.
Mr John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, US said that it is important to explore opportunities that mix technology with finance, and LeadIT will support countries in holding hands and pulling up to achieve the goals of net zero in the industry sector.
Mahendra Singhi, Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cements underlined the need to decarbonize and achieve net zero, for which, LeadIT has an important role to play and mentioned that Dalmia Cement has taken a target to achieve net zero by 2040, which can be achieved earlier if support is received.
The event was attended by the member countries and companies of LeadIT, including Argentina, Austria, Australia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, US, UK, Ukraine, Dalmia Cement, Heidelberg Cement, LafargeHolcim, ThyssenKrupp, SSAB, Scania, Skanska, as well as the UN Assistant Secretary General, World Economies Forum etc.
Ukraine, who is not a member of the LeadIT group yet, informed that it has submitted its willingness to join the initiative. Netherlands mentioned about the Mission Integrated Biorefineries that is being implemented in collaboration with Department of Biotechnology, India under Mission Innovation. Ethiopia talked about carbon neutrality and mentioned that collaboration is not only important among governments, but also among private sectors, and highlighted the importance of finance. The World Economic Forum looked forward to getting the 2030 plan implemented.
The event saw the adoption of the legal Summit Statement of LeadIT Summit 2021 by the Ministers of India and Sweden.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...