India hopeful of working with EU towards FTA, says Goyal

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
India is hopeful of working with the European Union towards a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), possibly starting with a Preferential Trade Agreement, for an early harvest to get faster outcomes, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.
“We believe we have to work towards balanced, ambitious and mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements. During the 15th India-EU summit in July 2020, we had adopted the EU-India Strategic Partnership, which will guide our cooperation in the future,” Goyal said at the Diplomatic & Industry Leadership Session on EU-India Collaborative Economic Growth.
India and Europe have been working together to combat the Covid-19 crisis, whether it is for adequate supply of medicines to different European countries or other goods required to battle the pandemic, the Minister said. Through the lockdown, India’s information technology sector continued to serve businesses in Europe, without any interruption.
“We met all our international obligations and, therefore, India is looked upon as a trusted partner of the EU. India can be the trusted partner to move away from single-source supply chains and countries can work in partnership with India for robust and sustainable global supply chains. During the pandemic, India never let down any of our friends,” he added.
The EU is India’s largest trading partner block, with about $105-billion trade in goods in 2019, and is also the second-largest destination for Indian exports, the Minister observed, adding that removing barriers to trade between Europe and India was essential to move forward.
India and the EU have been working on a bilateral trade agreement for more than a decade but disagreements over key issues, including market access for automobiles and wines and spirits, and more visas for professionals, have proved to be major hurdles.
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Experts feel that linking the upcoming vehicle scrappage policy to incentives for an electric vehicle future ...
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
₹1144 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1133112011501170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The stock of Mindtree Ltd, which has been gaining steadily for the past few months, registered a fresh ...
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...