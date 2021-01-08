India, Mongolia review bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbons and steel sectors

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reiterated India’s commitment towards timely completion of the Mongol Refinery Project, during a virtual interaction with L.Oyun-Erdene, MP, Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Mongolia and Co-Chair of the India-Mongolia Joint Committee on Cooperation.
Bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbons and steel sectors were comprehensively reviewed in the meeting, an official statement added.
Pradhan also expressed willingness to further share India’s expertise in the oil and gas sector, including capacity building according to Mangolia’s developmental priorities.
He expressed appreciation for the support in facilitating approvals for expeditious implementation of the greenfield Mongol Refinery Project, built under a Line of Credit from Government of India, and their commitment to setting up a pipeline to transport crude to the refinery being built in Sainshand.
The Minister also welcomed Mongolian companies’ keenness in supplying coking coal to the Indian steel industry and agreed to advance cooperation for mutual benefit. “We look forward to substantial partnerships with Mongolian companies in the areas of minerals, coal and steel.”, he added.
