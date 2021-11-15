India resumes tourist visas for foreigners

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
India on Monday resumed issuing tourist visas to foreigners planning to arrive by scheduled flights. Issue of tourist visas for those travelling by chartered flights opened on October 15.
Only single-entry visas valid for for a maximum one month are being issued. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, issue of visa to foreigners was suspended last year.
India grants visas of two types — e-visa and regular visa. Nationals from 117 countries can apply for the former while for the others, it is the latter.
Citizens of Pakistani origin or having Pakistani passport are not eligible for an e-visa. Foreigners who are not Pakistani nationals, but whose parents or grandparents (paternal or maternal) were born in, or were permanently resident in Pakistan, are also not eligible for the e-eisa. They can apply for a regular visa at the Indian Mission.
Although tourist visas have now been resumed, the ban on regular international flights continues up to November 30. So, for travel till November 30, those who get their visas now will have to travel by flights operated under the ‘Air Bubble’, a temporary arrangement implemented in case of a ban and with a number of restrictions. India has ‘Air Bubble’ agreements with 28 countries and a limited number of flights are being operated on a reciprocal basis.
The resumption of grant of tourist visas is expected to follow accelerated demand to allow regular flight operations. High fares because of the limited number of flights is cited as a key reason for the need to resume regular flight operation.
Also, the ‘Air bubble ’agreements are meant to be only ‘end-to-end’ and not valid for onward travel to a third country. This means travellers often have to break journeys at multiple points to travel to their final destination to which India doesn't permit a direct flight.
In June, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that once visa issuance is restarted, the first 5 lakh tourist visas will be free of charge. However, the benefit will be available only once per tourist. The facility will be applicable till March 31, 2022 or till the 5 lakh limit is reached, whichever is earlier.
The total financial implication of the scheme to the government will be ₹100 crore.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...