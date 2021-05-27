‘India to ramp up vaccine output to 200 crore by 2021-end’

Stung by criticism about its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, particularly the vaccination shortage, the BJP, on Thursday, mounted strategic defence with the party’s spokesperson Sambit Patr aasserting that by October end India will produce 10 crore doses of Covaxin per monthand that the year-end will witness overall vaccine production ramped up to 200 crore doses. Simultaneously, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued an identical statement titled ‘Myths and Facts on India’s Vaccination Process’, where it underlined the Centre’s efforts towards boosting domestic production, facilitating availability to the States, and import of vaccines from other countries.

Black fungus drug

The BJP spokespersons said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed Indian envoys in “every corner of the globe to procure each vial of Amphotericin B that is available”. Amphotericin B is an anti-fungal medication used to treat black fungus.

Addressing a press conference, Patra accused the Opposition, especially Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of “spreading myths”, which he went on to bust by disclosing that the government has held multiple rounds of talks with international vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, since mid-2020.

“Since mid-2020, Indian government has been engaged with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, with regard to import of their vaccines. It is these negotiations that have resulted in Sputnik being brought to India and Dr Reddy’s Lab mass producing it. It is now being administered to the general population. We are also being told that the Centre has not approved these vaccines. It is a matter of record that India has brought flexibility to its regulation norms and ease availability of vaccines. Whichever vaccines are approved by FDA in the US, EMA, UK’s MHRA and PMDA in Japan (regulatory bodies in these countries) or exist in WHO’s Emergency Listing can be brought into India without the bridging trials. These were waived off by India in April itself,” said Patra.

He said in the case of Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal drug to treat Black fungus, the PM had directly intervened.

“There were four companies manufacturing it in India. Five more companies have been given licences. The PM has written letters to all our envoys to procure every single vial of Amphotericin B. Gilead Sciences of the US has decided to give AmbiSome to India. Over 1.21 lakh doses have been supplied and 85,000 vials are on the way. Gilead Sciences has withdrawn its entire stock from everywhere else and given it to India. About 1 million doses of AmBisome are being supplied. The PM has intervened directly in this. Delhi alone has 4550 vials. This is a good number for treating patients in Delhi,” said Patra.

Domestic production

He said it is incorrect to say that India has failed to ramp up domestic manufacturing. “Bharat Biotech has been asked to expand its operations. The Government has ensured that Bharat Biotech shares its licence with three other manufacturers and, today, there are four plants that are now producing Covaxin. It is manufacturing 1 crore vaccines per month. By October, it will produce 10 crore vaccines per month. Some PSUs have also been roped in for ramping up production of Covaxin. Dr Reddy’s is working with Sputnik. Six more companies have been engaged in production of Sputnik,” said Patra.

The BJP spokesperson also disclosed that international pharmaceutical companies have been funded ‘liberally’ to engage in vaccine production for India and, by the end of 2021, production will be increased to 200 crore doses. Patra added that compulsory licensing is not a panacea for expanding manufacturing, what is required is active partnership.

“Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Genoa have been given liberal funding to engage in ramping up vaccine production. By the end of 2021, we will produce 200 crore vaccines. Another myth that is being spread is about compulsory licensing. The government has clearly said that active partnership is more important than compulsory licensing. Moderna, in October, 2020, we are ready to give licence. But you will be surprised that no company has yet come forward to take that licence. It is not like you can get a licence and start manufacturing vaccines. Active partnership is necessary,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson gave the actual figures of the number of doses supplied by the Centre to the States.

“It is being propagated that the Centre is not giving adequate vaccines to the States. Today, over 20,10,61,350 doses have been given free of cost by the Centre to the States. We are working together with the States and it is wrong to accuse the Centre of not working together. There should be no one-upmanship, particularly in the case of Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal has been demanding vaccination of children. But without trials on children, we cannot start vaccinating children. Unless the WHO approves and the trials are not complete, we cannot start vaccinating children,” he said.

Patra said in Delhi private hospitals have procured more vaccines than the Delhi government.

“Delhi has got 45,46,070 doses of vaccines from the Centre. Kejriwal’s direct procurement has brought in 8,17,690 doses. But the private hospitals in Delhi have procured 9,04,720 vaccines on their own. How is it possible for private hospitals to procure more than the Government? So far as administration of the vaccines is concerned, 52,25,240 doses have been administered. The total doses procured by the Delhi Government are only 13 per cent of the total vaccination. He is only busy in politicising the issue,” said the BJP spokesperson.