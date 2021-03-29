India, US agree to revamp strategic energy partnership

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday held a virtual introductory meeting with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

Both the leaders reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP) and agreed to revamp it to reflect the new priorities, focussing on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation, an official statement added.

“They agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector- biofuels, CCUS, hydrogen production and carbon sequestration through technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R), among other initiatives,” the statement added.

The two countries agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date.

Granholm assumed the post of US Secretary of Energy in February 2021.