India-US have lot to discuss from Covid-19 to China, says Pompeo

India and the US have a lot to discuss from cooperating on defeating the Covid-19 pandemic that “originated in Wuhan” and confronting China’s threats to security and freedom, to promoting peace and stability throughout the region, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo has said.

“Together, our two countries are building a better future for our people, based on our shared set of values and our cultures, our defense ties, our scientific collaboration, and mutual prosperity,” Pompeo said in his opening statement at the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, as per information put up by the US Department of State.

Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper are in New Delhi to lead the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on defence and strategic issues with their Indian counterparts Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Esper, in his opening statement, said that he looked forward to discussing key opportunities to expand efforts on regional security concerns and to advance defence priorities, to include increasing information sharing and mutual logistics operations between the two militaries. “Our focus now must be on institutionalising and regularising our cooperation to meet the challenges of the day and uphold the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific well into the future,” said Esper.

Jaishankar pointed out that at a time when it was particularly important to uphold a rules-based international order, the ability of India and the US to work closely in defence and foreign policy had a larger resonance.

“Together we can make a real difference when it comes to regional and global challenges, whether it is in respecting territorial integrity, promoting maritime domain awareness, counter-terrorism, or creating prosperity,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic had resulted in losses for both the Indian and US economies, said Singh. “We have to quickly make up for the losses as economic downturn will have both domestic and external consequences,” he added.