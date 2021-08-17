India’s overseas listing rules delayed due to tax concerns

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India will take around six months to announce rules allowing companies to list overseas, taking longer than some expected as the finance ministry irons out issues related to taxation, two government officials and four industry sources told Reuters.
The delay is likely to dampen hopes of investors like TigerGlobal, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed and many Indian start-ups, who last month urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swiftly announce rules governing foreign listings that were given the go-ahead almost a year ago.
Two senior government officials said the rules will only be announced with the February federal budget as there was no decision yet on how the government should tax big investors and retail traders when they trade Indian companies listed abroad.
A key concern is to ensure that big venture capital and foreign investors pay an equal long-term capital gains tax -roughly around 10% - even if they exit an Indian company listed on foreign bourses like Nasdaq, said the six sources familiar with these private discussions.
Three industry sources said that to convince the Indian government, some investors, merchant bankers and start-ups have suggested that an investor’s exit from an Indian company that may list abroad can be taxed as per Indian laws, if that investor has a significant shareholding of 10-20%.
A senior government official said, “We haven’t reached a final decision yet or decided the structure ... We would want to get the tax if any investor exits, does not matter where it is planning to list.”
India’s finance ministry, which is working on the new rules, did not respond to a request for comment.
Another concern the government was trying to address was whether it can garner tax from foreign retail investors trading in an Indian stock listed abroad, but it has decided to exempt such transactions, said the two government officials.
The rules though will clarify that Indian nationals making profits on such trades abroad will be liable to face taxation as per local laws, they added.
The debate comes as local firms see improved prospects that they can achieve big valuations with domestic listings following the stellar debut on Indian bourses of Ant Group-backed Indian food delivery firm Zomato which valued the firm at $13 billion.
But many investors and start-ups want the option of a foreign listing as they say companies get better access to capital and higher valuations. Some 22 investors and top Indian start-ups urged Modi in a July letter to expedite the overseas listing rules, calling it an “unfinished reform agenda”.
“Further delay in rules will hurt the start-up ecosystem as many companies are at the verge of deciding their foreign listing plans,” said one venture-capital industry source.
Overseas listing is a controversial subject in India.
Its opponents include Swadeshi Jagran Manch -- the economic wing of the ideological parent of Modi’s ruling party -- which fears such listings will mean less Indian regulatory oversight of domestic firms and could hit the growth ambitions of capital markets in India.
“Indian investors also will not get (the) same access to these companies if they only list abroad,” the group’s co-convener Ashwani Mahajan told Reuters.
The London Stock Exchange told Reuters last year it had been in talks with several Indian tech firms on overseas listings.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...