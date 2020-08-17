Indigenisation of defence equipment is a priority, says Army

The indigenisation of defence equipment is on the priority of the Indian Army, but the domestic industry needs to ensure quality products.

"The introduction of Make-II category has given significant momentum and fresh direction to the indigenisation programme," said S K Saini, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Indian Army.

Speaking at the FICCI – Indian Army Webinar on Army Make Projects 2020, Saini said, "It is wrong to say that there is a bias towards imports, but the domestic industry must realise the crucial nature of technologies and equipment being supplied and ensure that they supply top-notch quality products."

"The Indian Army is committed to buying and using indigenous weapons and equipment and, therefore, supports their conception design, development and manufacture within the country," he said.

There are today 28 major projects worth ₹30,000 crore in progress. This includes 13 'Approval In Principle' of projects which are suo moto projects from the industry. Of these 28 projects, 13 Make-II Projects have already been granted 'Acceptance of Necessity', he added.

These Make-II projects are aimed to foster indigenous Research and Development and boost indigenous defence manufacturing, Saini said.