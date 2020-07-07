Injeti Srinivas appointed as IFSC Authority chairman

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
The government on Monday appointed retired IAS officer Injeti Srinivas as chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
His appointment is for a period of three years from the date of assuming charge or until further order, whichever is earlier, according to an official order.
Srinivas retired as the corporate affairs secretary on May 31.
Gujarat-headquartered IFSCA will regulate all financial services in international financial services centres (IFSCs) in Gandhinagar.
The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year and the head office would be set up in Gandhinagar, according to a notification issued earlier this year.
In December 2019, Parliament passed a bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at IFSCs in the country.
The first IFSC in the country has been set up at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.
The name of Srinivas was also doing the rounds for quite some time, as among the probables for the post of next Sebi chairman.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...