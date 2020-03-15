ITAT: Only one representative of litigant allowed in courtroom

With various States closing down public places such as schools, malls and gyms, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) is also taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To ensure that court rooms are not overcrowded, and to encourage e-mail communication for the purpose of seeking adjournments, the ITAT Mumbai Bench has now said that except for lawyers, chartered accountants and departmental representatives who are going to act in the matter, only one representative of the litigant will be permitted in the court room.

Further, in case more than one Bench is functioning in a court room, these will function in alphabetical order and after a break of 15 minutes in between.

“No person, whether departmental representative or the representatives of the assessee, connected with the Bench, not functioning at that point of time, will ordinarily be allowed inside the court room,” it has stressed.

The instructions come after the ITAT President had called for measures to prevent and contain the spread of the infection.