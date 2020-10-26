India points out to the US need for greater data sensitivity

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in his meeting with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on Monday, stressed on the importance of greater data sensitivity for effective collaboration in the area of the knowledge economy.

“The External Affairs Minister stressed the uniqueness of our technology and talent flow connects and underlined that a knowledge economy with greater data sensitivity makes an even stronger case for collaboration. He also said that an innovation partnership is central to our future and our policies must be accordingly supportive,” a source tracking the meeting told BusinessLine.

Pompeo and the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper landed in New Delhi on Monday to attend the third India-US 2+2 Dialogue scheduled on Tuesday. Pompeo and Jaishankar met for bilateral on Monday, soon after Pomeo’s arrival.

India is in the process of framing data protection laws to ensure adequate security and privacy of personal data while there is an increasing global demand for easier flow of data between countries.

The two Ministers exchanged views on the current global situation and its contemporary challenges. They discussed shared concerns and interests, including stability and security in Asia, and how best to ensure it. Specific issues will be taken up in the India-US 2+2 on Tuesday, the source said.

Pompeo shared the US administration’s thinking on Afghanistan while Jaishankar highlighted India’s stakes and its continuing concern that decisions should be made by Afghans themselves without the use of force, the source said, adding that it was made clear that cross-border terrorism was completely unacceptable.

Both Ministers also discussed multilateral consultations and cooperation in the context of India's forthcoming UNSC membership.

Pompeo and Jaishankar reviewed progress in bilateral ties over the last four years and noted that they had grown in virtually every domain including trade, energy, defence and education. The practice of consultations on foreign policy issues has also expanded, including regional and multilateral.

Jaishankar also said that education was a special bond between the two countries, and both sides should work to expand it further.

Pompeo and Esper will lead the US-India 2+2 meeting with their Indian counterparts Jaishankar and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. Pompeo and Esper will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss ways to advance the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.