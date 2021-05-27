Jaishankar to meet US trade rep, discuss IP waiver for Covid vaccines, medicines

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is set to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington as part of his ongoing visit. He may try to persuade her to support a temporary waiver of TRIPS norms at the WTO not just for Covid-19 vaccines but also for critical medicines and medical products.
The Minister, who is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, this week, may get the top officials to share more details on Washington’s proposed supply of vaccines and raw materials to India, said sources.
“The EAM’s meeting with the USTR has been confirmed. He is likely to discuss the TRIPS waiver issue with her as Washington is willing to participate in WTO negotiations for waiving IPs for vaccines. He may try to persuade her to support India and South Africa’s revised proposal, where they have reiterated the need for TRIPS waiver not just for vaccines but for all medical products, including medicines for the treatment and containment of Covid-19,” a source tracking the visit told BusinessLine.
The USTR, on May 5, had expressed Washington’s willingness to participate in text-based negotiations at the WTO for a temporary waiver on TRIPS norms on vaccines, but there was no mention of other medical products in her statement. India, South Africa and the 60 other co-sponsors of the proposal, however, maintained that the waiver should cover all medical products in their revised text submitted subsequently.
“Jaishankar and Tai may also discuss how soon the text-based negotiations for the waiver can start at the WTO and what are the possible ways to go about it. Both sides realise that the waiver won’t serve any purpose if it gets delayed beyond a point,” said another official. The issue of ongoing Section 301 hearing by the USTR on India’s digital services tax and the retaliatory action proposed by Washington may also be taken up.
The External Affairs Minister will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin this week and is expected to discuss a range of issues including supply of Covid-19 vaccines and vaccine raw materials to India.
“The US government has said that the vaccine exports will be made by July. It also said that vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna will also be exported. However, we have no idea how much will be exported to India and what types. Hopefully, there will be more clarity on the matter after the EAM’s meeting with the top US officials,” said the source.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...