K Rajaraman to be new Telecom Secretary, Anurag Jain appointed in DPIIT

The Government on Wednesday appointed 13 senior bureaucrats as Secretary in Central Ministries/Departments such as Telecom, Industry and Civil Aviation. Also, it upgraded nine additional secretary level officers in the rank and pay of Secretary.

Based on the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approval, 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Tamil Nadu cadre K Rajaraman will take charge as new Telecom Secretary after the retirement of incumbent Anshu Prakash on September 30. At present, Rajaraman is Additional Secretary in the Expenditure Department of the Finance Ministry.

Rajaraman’s batch mate belonging to Madhya Pradesh cadre, Anurag Jain, was appointed as the new DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) Secretary. This post was being served as an additional charge by Transport Secretary Giridhar Armane after the death of Gurprasad Mohaptra. As on date, Jain is the Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

The third 1989 batch IAS officer Sunil Barthwal (Bihar Cadre), will now be the new Labour Secretary. He will replace Apurva Chandra, who has moved to Information & Broadcasting Ministry. Barthwal is at present Central Provident Fund Commissioner in Employees Provident Fund Organization.

The fourth 1989 batch IAS officer K Sanjay Murthy (Himachal Pradesh cadre) will succeed Amit Khare in the Higher Education Department as Secretary. Murthy is presently serving as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director with National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited.

The fifth 1989 batch IAS officer Devendra Kumar Singh, (Kerala Cadre) will be Secretary in the newly created Ministry of Cooperation. As on date, he is Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Chairman of Air India and 1988 batch officer of Nagaland cadre Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as new Civil Aviation Secretary in place of Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is superannuating on September 30. 1989 batch officer of Bihar cadre Ansuli Arya will be the new Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary. Her batch and cadre mate Sujata Chaturvedi has moved to Sports Ministry as Secretary. She will succeed Ravi Mittal, who is retiring on September 30.