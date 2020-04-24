Labour panel clears Industrial Code with riders

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, headed by Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, has made suggestions to the Industrial Relations Code. The panel submitted its report to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, urging the Centre to create a formal and conducive industrial relations system by strengthening the various provisions in the Code.
The code proposes to subsume with it the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the Trade Unions Act, 1946 and the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. It also provides simplification and rationalisation of the existing provisions in those laws.
Commenting on the clause that asks the employer to pay 50 per cent wages to the workers/employees who are laid off due to shortage of power, coal, raw material etc, the panel expressed reservations over payment of the prescribed percentage of wages to the workers in the event of closure of an establishment due to natural calamity. It said in case of natural calamities such as earthquake, flood and super cyclone. which often result in closure of establishments for a considerably longer period without the employer’s fault, payment of wages to the workers until the re-establishment of the industry may be unjustifiable.
“The Committee, therefore, desires that clarity to the above extent be brought in the relevant clauses so that employers not responsible for closure or lay off are not disadvantaged in case of such natural calamity of high intent,” the report said. Four MPs, including a BJP member, have submitted dissent notes to the report.
The report noted that many provisions of the three Industrial Acts have been left untouched on the logic that they are functioning well. “The Committee is of the considered opinion that governance of the industrial relations system is simply not about framing good laws but also designing adequate and effective mechanism for their efficient implementation. Therefore, it becomes imperative on the part of the Government to strive for creating a formal and conducive industrial relations system, by strengthening the various provisions in the Code, so as to do away with the ambiguities and uncertainties, which would result in aiding economic progress, employment generation and labour welfare,” the report said.
It recommended a separate and an exclusive chapter for outlining the rights of both the employee and the employer containing the principles pertaining to the industrial relations based on the ILO conventions.
It said the words “as may be specified” occur at least 100 times under various sections/provisions and said such a repetition is detrimental to appropriate legislations. “The Committee is of the considered opinion that so many matters should not be left to rule making process and the Ministry should therefore revisit the relevant clauses and bring in modifications, wherever warranted, so as to assure certainty and uniformity in their implementation,” the report said.
It asked the Union Labour Ministry to include scheme workers like Anganwadi, Asha, Mid-day Meal, etc, in the definition of worker on the ground that this is as per the existing provision for the formation of a Trade Union. “The Committee is not convinced with the premise advanced by the Ministry. With a view to enabling such workers to avail the benefits of various labour laws, the Committee desires that the scheme workers, gig workers and all the workers engaged in the unorganised/informal sector should be included in the recommended unified definition of ‘Employee/Worker’,” the report added.
It said the panel is not impressed by the Ministry's assertion that inclusion of ‘Supervisor’, ‘Manager’, etc., who often work as the representative of the employer and implement his policy, in the definition of ‘worker’ may lead to confusion. “The Committee reiterate that the actual confusion is solely because of two different definitions of ‘worker’ and ‘employee’. In other words, if a unified definition of ‘worker/employee’ is put in place all the uncertainties, dissimilarities and mismatches would come to an end,” it said, and asked the Government to give a consolidated and merged definition of worker/employee so that supervisors, managers, etc. could find a place therein.
The Committee expressed serious apprehensions over the flexibility provided to the employers under the fixed term employment to engage workers/employees on a fixed-term period as per their requirement. “Such flexibility has been envisaged without lucidity and coherence in the definition of fixed term employment which may lead to exploitation of the workers and promote ‘hire and fire’ policy by the employers,” the report said.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...