Labour panel clears Industrial Code with riders

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, headed by Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, has made suggestions to the Industrial Relations Code. The panel submitted its report to Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, urging the Centre to create a formal and conducive industrial relations system by strengthening the various provisions in the Code.

The code proposes to subsume with it the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, the Trade Unions Act, 1946 and the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. It also provides simplification and rationalisation of the existing provisions in those laws.

Commenting on the clause that asks the employer to pay 50 per cent wages to the workers/employees who are laid off due to shortage of power, coal, raw material etc, the panel expressed reservations over payment of the prescribed percentage of wages to the workers in the event of closure of an establishment due to natural calamity. It said in case of natural calamities such as earthquake, flood and super cyclone. which often result in closure of establishments for a considerably longer period without the employer’s fault, payment of wages to the workers until the re-establishment of the industry may be unjustifiable.

“The Committee, therefore, desires that clarity to the above extent be brought in the relevant clauses so that employers not responsible for closure or lay off are not disadvantaged in case of such natural calamity of high intent,” the report said. Four MPs, including a BJP member, have submitted dissent notes to the report.

Effective implementation is key

The report noted that many provisions of the three Industrial Acts have been left untouched on the logic that they are functioning well. “The Committee is of the considered opinion that governance of the industrial relations system is simply not about framing good laws but also designing adequate and effective mechanism for their efficient implementation. Therefore, it becomes imperative on the part of the Government to strive for creating a formal and conducive industrial relations system, by strengthening the various provisions in the Code, so as to do away with the ambiguities and uncertainties, which would result in aiding economic progress, employment generation and labour welfare,” the report said.

It recommended a separate and an exclusive chapter for outlining the rights of both the employee and the employer containing the principles pertaining to the industrial relations based on the ILO conventions.

It said the words “as may be specified” occur at least 100 times under various sections/provisions and said such a repetition is detrimental to appropriate legislations. “The Committee is of the considered opinion that so many matters should not be left to rule making process and the Ministry should therefore revisit the relevant clauses and bring in modifications, wherever warranted, so as to assure certainty and uniformity in their implementation,” the report said.

It asked the Union Labour Ministry to include scheme workers like Anganwadi, Asha, Mid-day Meal, etc, in the definition of worker on the ground that this is as per the existing provision for the formation of a Trade Union. “The Committee is not convinced with the premise advanced by the Ministry. With a view to enabling such workers to avail the benefits of various labour laws, the Committee desires that the scheme workers, gig workers and all the workers engaged in the unorganised/informal sector should be included in the recommended unified definition of ‘Employee/Worker’,” the report added.

Doing away with mismatches

It said the panel is not impressed by the Ministry's assertion that inclusion of ‘Supervisor’, ‘Manager’, etc., who often work as the representative of the employer and implement his policy, in the definition of ‘worker’ may lead to confusion. “The Committee reiterate that the actual confusion is solely because of two different definitions of ‘worker’ and ‘employee’. In other words, if a unified definition of ‘worker/employee’ is put in place all the uncertainties, dissimilarities and mismatches would come to an end,” it said, and asked the Government to give a consolidated and merged definition of worker/employee so that supervisors, managers, etc. could find a place therein.

The Committee expressed serious apprehensions over the flexibility provided to the employers under the fixed term employment to engage workers/employees on a fixed-term period as per their requirement. “Such flexibility has been envisaged without lucidity and coherence in the definition of fixed term employment which may lead to exploitation of the workers and promote ‘hire and fire’ policy by the employers,” the report said.