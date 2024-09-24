Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday called for use of technology by legislative bodies to discuss and shape schemes for welfare of the poor.

“When technology and means of communication have become a part of people’s daily lives, public representatives should find ways and means to meet the increasing aspirations and expectations of the people from democracy through legislative institutions,” a statement quoting Birla said, speaking at the plenary session of the 10th Commonwealth.

Emphasising that the role of legislative institutions is most important in achieving the goal of sustainable development and inclusive governance, Lok Sabha Speaker observed that democratic institutions, by ensuring accountability and transparency of the Executive, make the governance more responsible and efficient. It is the responsibility of public representatives and legislative bodies to come up with solutions to the challenges and obstacles on the path of inclusive development.

“India’s constitution is the strongest example of the spirit of inclusive governance which inspires and guides us to move forward taking everyone along on the path of development,” the statement said. Stating that India’s future lies in building a system in accordance with hopes and aspirations of the people, he noted that India can emerge as a model democratic nation through inclusive engagement and creation of a responsible system within the rapidly changing world.

Stressing that India’s vision of inclusive development encompasses various aspects of development including good governance, social progress, economic development, and environmental sustainability, Birla observed that the historic legislations passed by the Parliament of India have enhanced the pace of development in India and they have made India’s progress more inclusive, reaching to the last person in the row.