Liberalised economic operator package for MSMEs rolled out

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Recognising their critical contribution in supporting the economy especially during the present difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has taken a new initiative to introduce its flagship “Liberalised MSME AEO Package” for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Through this package, CBIC encourages all eligible MSMEs to avail advantages of faster Customs clearances and other related benefits.
To attract MSMEs to become authorised economic operators (AEOs) and avail the various benefits, the CBIC has relaxed the compliance criteria provided the MSMEs have a valid certificate from their line-Ministry.
The relaxed requirements allow MSMEs who have filed minimum 10 Customs clearance documents in one year and who have a clean compliance record over two years to apply for the scheme. The documentary requirements have also been appreciably simplified, an official release said.
Another feature is that the CBIC commits to take a decision on an application for grant of AEO status within only 15 days from electronic submission of complete documents for AEO Tier T1. Additional benefits, like further reduction in bank guarantee requirements, have been introduced for MSMEs, and will be expanded subsequently, release added.
CBIC’s flagship “Liberalised MSME AEO Package” scheme is a voluntary compliance programme which enables swifter Customs clearance for accredited stakeholders in the global supply chain viz. importers, exporters, logistic service providers, custodians etc.
The approved AEOs derive various benefits such as, inter alia, the facility of Direct Port Delivery (DPD) of imported containers, Direct Port Entry (DPE) of their export containers, high level of facilitation in customs clearance of their consignments thereby ensuring shorter cargo release time, exemption from bank guarantees, priority for refund/ rebate/ duty drawback, as well as a client relationship manager at the customs port as a single point of interaction.
Another important benefit available to specified AEOs is that their payment of Customs duty is deferred and need not to be paid before the clearance of the imported goods by Customs. An added advantage for Tier 2 AEOs is that their exports to certain countries are accorded facilitation by the foreign Customs administration with whom India enters into a mutual recognition agreement/arrangement.
