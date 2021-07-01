LPG prices rise again in July by ₹25

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday raised the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹25.5. A 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi will now be priced at ₹834.5.
The price of commercial 19 kg cylinders, which had been slashed by ₹122 last month, has been hiked by ₹76. Its price in Delhi is now ₹1,549.5.
The OMCs make any revisions to the price of LPG cylinders at the start of every month. In the case of domestic cylinders, the price had most recently been reduced by ₹10 in April.
After falling sharply during the initial coronavirus outbreak, the prices began climbing up since the end of November last year, when a domestic cylinder in Delhi cost ₹594.
The LPG prices are calculated according to the import parity price formula based on the dollar exchange rate and Saudi Aramco’s rates for propane and butane.
On Monday, Saudi Aramco raised the July contract prices for propane by 17 per cent month-on-month to $620 per tonne and for butane by 18 per cent to also $620 per tonne. This follows a price hike of 7 per cent for propane and 10 per cent for butane in June.
