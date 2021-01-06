Maharashtra extends Electronic Policy tenure by 2 years

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Maharashtra Government at its Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to increase the Maharashtra Electronic Policy tenure by two years and also extend its scope. The policy, which was issued in 2016 is set to expire on April 10, 2021, therefore it was decided to extend it till March 31, 2023, a media statement said.
The statement said that the Cabinet has also decided to align the policy with centre’s Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors (SPECS). At the meeting, the definition of FAB was also expanded to include components such as compound semiconductors, silicone photonics devices, and integrated circuits,
A committee will also be set up under the leadership of Maharashtra's Principal Secretary (Industry), which will reconsider those projects, which were not sanctioned under the SPECS scheme. The committee will also study ways to increase employment in the state by attracting investment in nine types of electronics sub-components. It will also comprise heads of reputed companies as well as representatives of reputed organizations in the field of electronics, the statement said.
These decisions will create an eco-system for manufacturing electronic components, semiconductors and displays, the statement added.
