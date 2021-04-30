Market players buy 2030 G-Sec at a higher price in auction

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
The government on Friday raised ₹30,835 crore via auction of three government securities (G-Secs) against the notified amount of ₹26,000 crore, with the sale of the benchmark 2030 G-Sec going through without any hitch. This triggered a mild rally in G-Sec prices in the secondary market.
Surprisingly, market players bought the benchmark G-Sec at a higher price (weighted average price: ₹98.77) vis-a-vis the previous closing price (₹98.48).
It may be pertinent to note here that RBI had rejected all the bids for the 2030 G-Sec (coupon rate: 5.85 per cent) at the auction held on April 16 as market players wanted to buy it at lower than secondary market price.
“Given that nothing has changed overnight, this G-Sec started rallying since morning. It is rather surprising that market players (likely public sector banks) chose to buy the 2030 paper at a higher price. Probably, there is a moral suasion angle in this buy,” said an official with a primary dealer.
The 2030 paper closed up 22 paise at ₹98.70 (against previous close of ₹98.48), with the yield falling about 3 basis points to close at 6.03 per cent (6.06 per cent).
