MCA gives ‘deactivated’ DINs an oppurtunity to regularise without fee

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Close on the heels of introducing a ‘fresh start scheme’, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has given a one-time opportunity for ‘ACTIVE non-compliant’ companies to become compliant without forking out any fees.
This facility — which comes against the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic — will be available between April 1 and September 30, without a filing fee of ₹10,000, according to the MCA.
It may be recalled that companies that did not file e-form ACTIVE were categorised by MCA as ‘ACTIVE non-compliant companies’. ‘e-form ACTIVE’ stands for Active Company Tagging Identities and Verification. MCA had made directors responsible for filing of ‘e-form ACTIVE’ to set the compliance record straight.
MCA’s main objective behind the introduction of e-form ACTIVE was to weed out ‘shell companies’, which allegedly were used as conduits for illicit fund flows. Any company marked as ‘ACTIVE compliant’ means that it has completed all the regulatory formalities.
Meanwhile, the MCA has also given this regularisation opportunity to those Director Identification Number (DIN) holders who are marked as ‘deactivated’ due to non-filing of DIR-3 KYC/DIR-3-KYC-web forms. This can now be filed between April 1 and September 30 without payment of ₹5,000 as fee, MCA has said.
Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partner, said: “Significantly, unlike other filings where additional fees is calculated on proportionate basis depending of number of days of delay, in case of DIR-3 KYC and ACTIVE form, a flat ₹5000/₹10,000 is to be paid, even if it is delayed by a single day. Thus, this one-time opportunity of filing these forms, without payment of additional fees, would certainly bring financial relief to corporate sector, particularly the small players”.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...