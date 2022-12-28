The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has invited applications for the posts of judicial and technical members at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). There are two vacancies for technical members and one for the post of judicial member. The last date for submitting online applications is January 23, 2023, said a circular.

Each member of the NCLAT can hold the office for a four-year term, or they attaining 67 years, whichever is earlier, it added.

While the Principal Bench of NCLAT is in Delhi, there is also a Bench in Chennai. The Centre is also toying with the idea of adding more NCLAT Benches in other parts of the country.

Eligibility criteria

In the case of judicial member, the applicant must have completed 50 years of age as on the last date for submission of applications. Moreover, the applicant should be, or has been, a judge of a High Court; or a judicial member of NCLT for five years; or has been an advocate for 10 years with substantial experience in litigation in matters relating to company affairs before NCLT/ NCLAT/ High Court/ Supreme Court.

To apply for the post of a technical member, the applicant must have completed 50 years of age and have proven ability, integrity, having special knowledge and professional experience of not less than 25 years in law, industrial finance, industrial management or administration, industrial reconstruction, investment, accountancy or any other matter which is useful to the NCLAT.

Selection procedure

The search-cum-selection committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 will recommend names for appointment to the said posts. The final selection will be done on the basis of overall evaluation of candidates done by the committee based on the qualification, experience and personal interaction, the MCA has said.