Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 gets Parliament nod

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
The Rajya Sabha passed The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on Thursday. The Bill proposes amendments to the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 and The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. The Lok Sabha had passed this Bill on March 6, 2020.
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which will come into force after the President’s assent, will open a new era in the coal and mining sector specially, to promote ease of doing business, an official statement said.
“The amended provisions clearly provide that companies which do not possess any prior coal mining experience in India and/or have mining experience in other minerals or in other countries can participate in the auction of coal/lignite blocks. This will not only increase participation in coal/lignite block auctions, but also facilitate the implementation of FDI policy in the coal sector,” the statement said.
Now, the companies that are not ‘engaged in specified end-use’ can also participate in the auctions of Schedule II and III coal mines. The removal of the end-use restriction would allow wider participation in coal mine auctions for a variety of purposes such as own consumption, sale or for any other purpose, as may be specified by the Centre, the statement added.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...